Macy Gray stormed off stage and appeared angry when she was interviewed by The Masked Singer judges after she was voted out of the competition.

The singer, who was unveiled as Toad in the Hole on Saturday night (11 January), stormed off stage after losing the sing-off to Bear.

When she did return, she appeared somewhat angry, replying to host Joel Dommett and judge Jonathan Ross, with blunt, one-worded answers.

Viewers were quick to notice her anger and took to social media.

One viewer said: “That was the most awkward interview ever.”