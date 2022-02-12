The Masked Singer: Who’s going to be unmasked in the final, according to the bookies
Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny have made it to the final
The Masked Singer is coming to an end, with Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny competing for the final time before they’re unmasked.
After weeks of guessing, viewers will finally find out if their detective work has paid off as they learn who is behind each character during Saturday (12 February) night’s final.
According to the latest odds from Betfair, Mushroom is most likely to be Charlotte Church.
Natalie Imbruglia is most likely to be Panda, while Westlife’s Mark Feehily is believed to be Robobunny.
All three celebrities have been named among the judges’ guesses.
You can find the full list of odds from Betfair below:
Mushroom
Charlotte Church – 4/6
Katherine Kelly – 5/4
Lisa Stansfield – 8/1
Kimberley Walsh – 14/1
Jane McDonald – 16/1
Sheridan Smith – 25/1
Carol Vorderman – 25/1
Panda
Natalie Imbruglia – 1/2
Amanda Holden – 2/1
Alesha Dixon – 5/1
Cheryl – 10/1
Kym Marsh – 12/1
Pixie Lott – 25/1
Helen Skelton – 33/1
Robobunny
Mark Feehily – 6/4
Tom Fletcher – 15/8
Danny O’Donoghue – 5/1
Lee Ryan – 7/1
Jason Derulo – 12/1
Vinnie Jones – 14/1
Billy Ray Cyrus – 20/1
The Masked Singer concludes Saturday 12 February at 7pm on ITV.
