Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Masked Singer UK has returned for a fourth season.

The eccentric ITV reality series sees celebrity contestants don elaborate identity-obscuring costumes to perform musical numbers.

Viewers at home and a panel of judges, comprising Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Davina McCall, must then guess the contestants’ identities using cryptic clues.

At the end of each episode, one contestant is eliminated from the show and unmasked. During the first week, footballer Chris Kamara became the first contestant to be eliminated, who was dressed as Ghost.

Among the other personas featured on this year’s series are Phoenix, Knitting, Jellyfish, Rubbish, Jacket Potato, and Piece of Cake.

Who is Piece of Cake?

With only six contestants performing during Sunday’s (1 January) premiere episode, viewers are yet to get a full look at Piece of Cake in action.

However, there are a few clues already as to Piece of Cake’s identity.

The figure was announced with the line: “Could this be history in the baking? It's Piece of Cake!”

‘Piece of Cake’, one of the contestants on series four of ‘The Masked Singer' (ITV)

Fans have speculated that the celebrity behind the mask could be a former Great British Bake Off contestant, or someone else associated with the show.

Dame Mary Berry is one possibility, with some fans guessing that the 87-year-old food expert could be lurking behind the cake get-up.

This piece will be updated with more clues as the series continues.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Sunday on ITV1, with episodes available to stream after airing on ITVX.