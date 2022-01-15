The Masked Singer viewers have put their detective hats back on as they try and figure out who Traffic Cone is.

The wacky ITV competition series returned on Saturday (1 January), with a new group of celebrities singing their hearts out while hidden behind bizarre giant costumes.

During the opening weekend, Traffic Cone – a sparkly cone with thick white eyebrows and a moustache – sung for the first time.

He performed “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley and dropped a number of clues about his identity in his VT.

Traffic Cone said that the triangle shape was linked to something close to his heart, that he liked to party and made references to both sport and driving.

The judges guessed that Peter Andre, Chris Kamara, Olly Murs or Alistair Brownlee could be behind the mask.

Sharing their guesses online, Twitter users said that they believed Murs, Peter Kay or Rob Brydon might be Traffic Cone.

Some viewers even suggested that Traffic Cone could be double bluffing and that Astley himself was the one performing his own song.

According to Betfair, Kamara is the most likely to be revealed to be Traffic Cone. You can see the odds below.

Traffic Cone odds:

Chris Kamara (7/4)

Alexander Armstrong (9/2)

Mr Motivator (7/1)

Rick Astley (10/1)

Tom Jones (11/4)

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.