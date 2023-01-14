Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Masked Singer UK: Cat and Mouse unmasked in latest elimination

Did you guess who was under the costume?

Louis Chilton
Saturday 14 January 2023 20:32
Comments
Knitting sings 'Remember' on The Masked Singer UK

The third and fourth contestants have been eliminated from the 2023 series of The Masked Singer.

Saturday 14 January’s episode featured contestants such as Phoenix, Jellyfish, Otter, and Knitting face off against one another in a singing contest.

The rules of the hit ITV reality series remain the same: a roster of celebrities perform musical numbers while wearing elaborate identity-obscuring disguises. Viewers at home, and the panel of celebrity judges, are then tasked with guessing the masked singers’ real identities.

At the end of each episode, one contestant is voted off, and is de-masked.

In Saturday’s latest episode, Knitting and Cat and Mouse ended up in the bottom two, before the judges decided who to vote out.

Recommended

Knitting was ultimately saved, with the judges approving of their performance of “Memories” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats.

Cat and Mouse, meanwhile, performed “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

The duo – the first ever two-person team to compete on the series – were eliminated from the competition, revealing themself to be musicians Martin and Shirlie Kemp.

Earlier in the episode, they had performed “Get Happy” by Judy Garland.

Cat and Mouse on ‘The Masked Singer'

(ITV)

After being unmasked, Martin described some of the guesses heard on the show as being “way out”.

“I’ve never done anything so nerve-wracking in my life,” said Shirlie, describing her time on the show.

Recommended

See all the latest clues so far about the other contestants here.

The Masked Singer season four continues weekly on ITV1 and ITVX.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in