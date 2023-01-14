Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s time to get our guessing on, as The Masked Singer is back for another season.

Thirteen mystery celebrities have signed up to sing in wild and wonderful disguises, while the audience try to figure out who’s behind the mask.

Like the previous seasons, Joel Dommett takes on presenting duties, while Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross make up the judging panel.

In the season’s opening episode (Sunday 1 January), Chris Kamara was revealed to be behind the Ghost costume and was the first eliminee.

Meanwhile, contestants Otter, Jellyfish, Cat and Mouse, Phoenix and Knitting progressed to the next stage of the competition.

Since they’ve already given one performance, these characters have provided the judges and viewers with the first hints as to who they really are. But who is Otter?

Who is Otter?

In the video clue package, Otter spoke to the audience from a swimming pool, as a rubber duck splashed into the water. Otter then pointed out a sign reading “Rules And Diving Advice”, which was noted by judge Davina McCall to form the acronym Rada, a prestigious London-based drama school.

“Otters are naturally curious creatures and just a little bit naughty,” the character said, before we saw a picture of a shamrock, and some show assistants pouring watering cans over Otter's body.

Otter then told the audience that they were “especially known for my resilience”, after which they were seen with a vicar.

Otter in ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

In Otter’s first performance, they sang “I’m Always Here” by Jimi Jameson, known to most as the Baywatch theme tune.

Because of the vicar clue, Gilligan guessed that Otter is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for her titular character in Fleabag having a relationship with a priest (played by Andrew Scott).

McCall guessed Fiona Shaw, an Irish actor (the shamrock hint) and an alumnus of Rada.

Sticking with the idea that Otter is Irish, Ora suggested Una Healy of The Saturdays, while Jonathan Ross guessed Pauline McLynn, who starred in Father Ted.

However, some fans on social media are convinced that Kate Bush is dressed as the water-loving mammal. Otter’s clue of saying that they are known for their resilience (Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill”) and their unique singing voice are some of the justifications that have been shared for this guess so far.

Furthermore, the vicar clue has been suggested as being a nod to the alternative title to “Running Up That Hill” – “A Deal with God”.

But could the infamously publicity-shy singer truly be on our screens in one of the nation’s most-discussed competition shows? Only time, and more episodes, can tell.

The Masked Singer continues Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.