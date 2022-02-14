The Masked Singer UK renewed for two more series by ITV

The Masked Singer has reportedly been renewed for two more series by ITV.

The UK version of the series, a remake of a show whose format originated in Korea, recently finished airing its third season on ITV.

Reaching nearly 8 million viewers during Saturday’s (12 February) final, the series is the most-watched ITV show of the year.

Now, it has been confirmed that two further seasons will air on the channel over the coming two years.

“The Masked Singer has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight-week run,” said ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe.

“We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

A second season of spin-off series The Masked Dancer was also recently commissioned by the broadcaster.

Saturday’s episode (12 February) saw the contestant known as “Panda” crowned champion, being unmasked to reveal Natalie Imbruglia.

Other celebrities to have performed under elaborate identity-obscuring costumes this series included Michael Owen, Charlotte Church, and Westlife’s Mark Feehily.