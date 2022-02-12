Natalie Imbruglia wins Masked Singer as she’s revealed as Panda
Australian singer beat out Mushroom and Robobunny in Saturday’s final
Natalie Imbruglia was named the winner of The Masked Singer as she was unmasked as Panda.
During Saturday (12 February) night’s final, Panda went head to head against Robobunny and Mushroom to be named series champion.
Robobunny was eliminated first and revealed to be Westlife’s Mark Feehily.
Mushroom placed second after an “incredibly close” vote and was unmasked as Charlotte Church.
The episode began with the eliminated contestants returning to perform Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” with the finalists.
In her VT, Panda spoke about trekking and comedy and said that she was a big awards nominee.
She then sang Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space”, with guest judge Joss Stone guessing Lea Michele.
Davina McCall and Rita Ora went for Vanessa Hudgens, Jonathan Ross said Lisa Stansfield (JR), and Mo Gilligan said Jennifer Hudson.
Panda also performed a duet with previous contestant Hedgehog, AKA Jason Manford.
Once Robobunny was eliminated, Panda sang “Story of My Life” by One Direction.
