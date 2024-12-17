Gregg Wallace’s MasterChef replacement ‘revealed’ as BBC announcement imminent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gregg Wallace’s MasterChef replacement has reportedly been revealed with the BBC “poised” to make an official announcement in the coming week.

The 60-year-old presenter stepped back from the cooking show after twenty years, as various allegations emerged that he had made sexual comments to staff and guests.

Food critic and I’m a Celebrity star Grace Dent is said to be replacing Wallace in the coming days, according to reports. She regularly appears as a critic on MasterChef and is known for her straight-shooting comments.

“Grace is the perfect choice to replace Gregg on MasterChef,” a source told The Sun on Sunday.

“She’s knowledgeable about food and opinionated, plus it’s great to have a woman as a judge on the show. It will shake things up and give the series the boost it needs after such an upsetting and uncertain time.”

Dent, 51, as well as being a food critic is also a journalist, author and broadcaster. She dramatically quit her stint on I’m a Celeb last year citing “medical grounds”.

open image in gallery Wallace stepped away from the cooking show amid an investigation ( Getty Images )

Reports suggest that Wallace’s replacement is to be announced imminently. Dent would be presenting the show alongside veteran host John Torode.

It was reported that the BBC had been made aware of complaints against Wallace as far back as 2017, while it was claimed that a letter had been sent to the broadcaster in 2022 stating that women had been made to feel “uncomfortable” in his presence.

A BBC spokesperson has said about the allegations against Wallace: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

open image in gallery Dent will host with John Torode ( Getty Images )

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

The BBC has since decided to cancel the pre-recorded Celebrity MasterChef festive specials, with BBC News reporting that the celebrity contestants involved in the episodes have been “spoken to about the reasons behind the decision to pull the show”.