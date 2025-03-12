Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mastermind viewers have begged the show’s producers to improve the standard of contestants’ specialist subjects after one person answered questions about the TV show Friday Night Dinner in the latest episode.

During Monday night’s episode of the BBC gameshow hosted by Clive Myrie, retired teacher Gary Austin answered specialist questions about the 2011 sitcom, which starred Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird, Paul Ritter and Tom Rosenthal.

The two-minute-long round sees contestants answer questions within the time limit on a specialist subject of their choice, aiming to score the highest number of correct answers.

Contestant Eddie Crawford answered questions on 12th-century monarch Henry II, consultancy director Kate Bleazard’s specialist topic was Agatha Christie's Miss Marple novels, while financial crime investigator Nathan Hamer picked Wales Rugby Union Test matches from 2000.

Austin went last and was told he had to beat Crawford’s 21 points to get the next round. He successfully answered 22 questions correctly across the whole programme, meaning that he was through to the semi-finals.

However, Austin’s victory with the Friday Night Dinner round angered some viewers, who argued that his topic was easier than others.

“Friday Night Dinner is way too narrow a specialist subject for Mastermind. 15 hours of telly. #mastermind #dumbbritain,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

Other viewers agreed, with one adding: “#Mastermind shouldn’t allow TV programs as specialist subjects! You watched a few episodes of a program? Great. That’s not the same as studying world history, science, literature. Moan over haha.”

open image in gallery One ‘Mastermind’ contestant sparked uproar with ‘narrow’ specialist subject ( BBC )

“6 series and 37 episodes. That’s not a specialist subject, that’s a passing interest,” said one person. “Can we please up the bar for acceptable specialist subjects?”

Another person added: “I got almost as many right as him – Friday night dinner is a great show but hardly Mastermind material #Mastermind.”

open image in gallery Retired teacher Gary Austin answered specialist questions about the 2011 sitcom ‘Friday Night Dinner’ ( BBC )

But others seemed entertained by the round, with one person adding: “I'm definitely going to watch #fridaynightdinner after that round, it sounds hilarious.”

“Love Friday Night Dinner, I only got 4 though haha #Mastermind,” said another person.

Previous examples of specialist subjects include the science sitcom The Big Bang Theory, the films of Orson Welles and the life of the documentarian Louis Theroux.