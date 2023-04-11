Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The creator of Maternal has addressed its untimely cancellation by ITV.

It was revealed earlier this month that the channel would not commission a second run of Maternal.

Maternal, starring Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis, followed three doctors who return to work in a post-Covid landscape after their maternity leave ends.

The drama began in January 2023, but sadly, for fans of the show, not enough viewers tuned in to warrant a second run.

On Tuesday (11 April), creator Jacqui Honess-Martin posted a broken-heart emoji on Twitter, writing: “We had a lot more to say.”

Explaining the reasoning behind ITV’s decision, the writer continued: “The show needed a high number of viewers for @ITV to sell advertising to break even. Maternal didn’t get that number.

“It hurts that it ends here but I am incredibly proud of the show, grateful and a bit amazed that we got to do it at all.”

The show’s viewers expressed their frustration on social media.

‘Maternal’ creator addresses ITV’s cancellation of series on Twitter (Twitter)

“I’m so sorry to hear that. I absolutely loved it. It was so brilliant to get female centred drama of this quality,” author Claire Allan wrote. “I’d have loved to have worked on it. I loved the entire dynamic.”

Actor Sam Phillips added: “You should be so proud Jacqui.”

Meanwhile, actor and writer Alexis Strum posted: “I thought it was awesome and really invested in the characters. Well done.”

The series is currently available to stream on ITVX.