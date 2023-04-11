‘It hurts’: Maternal creator addresses untimely cancellation of ITV series
‘We had a lot more to say,’ Jacqui Honess-Martin said
The creator of Maternal has addressed its untimely cancellation by ITV.
It was revealed earlier this month that the channel would not commission a second run of Maternal.
Maternal, starring Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis, followed three doctors who return to work in a post-Covid landscape after their maternity leave ends.
The drama began in January 2023, but sadly, for fans of the show, not enough viewers tuned in to warrant a second run.
On Tuesday (11 April), creator Jacqui Honess-Martin posted a broken-heart emoji on Twitter, writing: “We had a lot more to say.”
Explaining the reasoning behind ITV’s decision, the writer continued: “The show needed a high number of viewers for @ITV to sell advertising to break even. Maternal didn’t get that number.
“It hurts that it ends here but I am incredibly proud of the show, grateful and a bit amazed that we got to do it at all.”
The show’s viewers expressed their frustration on social media.
“I’m so sorry to hear that. I absolutely loved it. It was so brilliant to get female centred drama of this quality,” author Claire Allan wrote. “I’d have loved to have worked on it. I loved the entire dynamic.”
Actor Sam Phillips added: “You should be so proud Jacqui.”
Meanwhile, actor and writer Alexis Strum posted: “I thought it was awesome and really invested in the characters. Well done.”
The series is currently available to stream on ITVX.
