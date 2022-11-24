Matt Hancock raises eyebrows on I’m a Celeb with his dream dinner party guests – including his choice for ‘naked chef’
Hancock also raised eyebrows with his choice for fictional dream guest
Matt Hancock has named his dream dinner party guests, including Marilyn Monroe as his ideal “naked chef”.
The campmates discussed their dream dinner party guests, each choosing one alive, one dead, and one fictional.
Hancock’s answer left the other celebrities in hysterics as he chose Disney Princess Pocahontas from the 1995 animated film as his fictional character.
Later, however, he said: “Apparently, she wasn’t fictional so I couldn’t have her…”
“Pocahontas! Matt, you can have anyone… doesn’t have to be a drawing… Pocahontas. I think we’re really getting to know the full Matt Hancock in here,” laughed Seann Walsh.
The politician continued to raise eyebrows when he said that he would have Marilyn Monroe as his naked chef, after Jill Scott said she would choose David Beckham as hers.
For his other choices, Hancock chose the “charming” John F Kennedy, and footballer Kevin Keegan.
Mike Tindall chose Robin Williams, Samuel L Jackson, and Jason Bourne (played by Matt Damon in the Bourne franchise).
Elsewhere during the episode, Owen Warner said he was “fuming” over the latest Bushtucker trial, which many viewers criticised as “undoable”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies