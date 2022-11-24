Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matt Hancock has named his dream dinner party guests, including Marilyn Monroe as his ideal “naked chef”.

The campmates discussed their dream dinner party guests, each choosing one alive, one dead, and one fictional.

Hancock’s answer left the other celebrities in hysterics as he chose Disney Princess Pocahontas from the 1995 animated film as his fictional character.

Later, however, he said: “Apparently, she wasn’t fictional so I couldn’t have her…”

“Pocahontas! Matt, you can have anyone… doesn’t have to be a drawing… Pocahontas. I think we’re really getting to know the full Matt Hancock in here,” laughed Seann Walsh.

The politician continued to raise eyebrows when he said that he would have Marilyn Monroe as his naked chef, after Jill Scott said she would choose David Beckham as hers.

For his other choices, Hancock chose the “charming” John F Kennedy, and footballer Kevin Keegan.

Mike Tindall chose Robin Williams, Samuel L Jackson, and Jason Bourne (played by Matt Damon in the Bourne franchise).

Elsewhere during the episode, Owen Warner said he was “fuming” over the latest Bushtucker trial, which many viewers criticised as “undoable”.