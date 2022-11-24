Owen Warner says he is ‘fuming’ over latest Bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity
Viewers criticised the ‘ridiculous’ challenge as ‘undoable’
Owen Warner has said he is “fuming” over the latest challenge on I’m a Celebrity.
The actor grew frustrated during the “Save Sorting Office” trial, which he and Chris Moyles did during Thursday’s episode (24 November) of the ITV hit series.
The Bushtucker trial saw Warner strapped into a harness that was attached to a small crane operated by Moyles.
Warner was then tasked with searching through multiple boxes – filled with mud crabs, eels, rats, and snakes, and green ants – to find the stars. Meanwhile, Moyles was receiving small electric shocks regularly.
Once he collected the star, Warner then had to throw it into a small slit in a post office box.
Warner only managed to get one of six stars in the box, leading him to grow frustrated.
“Mate this is so much harder than it looks,” said the actor when he was doing the challenge. “I’m fuming,” he repeated a few times.
Later, he apologised to his challenge partner Moyles, saying: “My throwing was awful. To be honest, I’m just fuming. I’m fuming at myself.”
Viewers agreed that the challenge was tough. One person wrote: “I want Ant and Dec to demonstrate this challenge is doable. I’m so annoyed.”
Another added: “This challenge is impossible,” with a third saying it’s “ridiculous”.
“Nobody could do this challenge,” said someone else.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies