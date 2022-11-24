Jump to content

Owen Warner says he is ‘fuming’ over latest Bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity

Viewers criticised the ‘ridiculous’ challenge as ‘undoable’

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 24 November 2022 21:44
Owen Warner has said he is “fuming” over the latest challenge on I’m a Celebrity.

The actor grew frustrated during the “Save Sorting Office” trial, which he and Chris Moyles did during Thursday’s episode (24 November) of the ITV hit series.

The Bushtucker trial saw Warner strapped into a harness that was attached to a small crane operated by Moyles.

Warner was then tasked with searching through multiple boxes – filled with mud crabs, eels, rats, and snakes, and green ants – to find the stars. Meanwhile, Moyles was receiving small electric shocks regularly.

Once he collected the star, Warner then had to throw it into a small slit in a post office box.

Warner only managed to get one of six stars in the box, leading him to grow frustrated.

“Mate this is so much harder than it looks,” said the actor when he was doing the challenge. “I’m fuming,” he repeated a few times.

Later, he apologised to his challenge partner Moyles, saying: “My throwing was awful. To be honest, I’m just fuming. I’m fuming at myself.”

Viewers agreed that the challenge was tough. One person wrote: “I want Ant and Dec to demonstrate this challenge is doable. I’m so annoyed.”

Another added: “This challenge is impossible,” with a third saying it’s “ridiculous”.

“Nobody could do this challenge,” said someone else.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

