Matt Hancock seen by I’m a Celebrity medic after being stung by a scorpion

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matt Hancock was seen by a medic this weekend after being stung by a scorpion.

The politician, who is set to face his fifth Bushtucker Trial tonight, was stung on the finger.

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Matt was stung on his finger by a scorpion earlier today in camp. It wasn’t poisonous and he was seen by a medic straight away and is absolutely fine.”

Earlier this week, Hancock told the celebrities in the camp he was looking for “forgiveness”.

The former health secretary became emotional while being criticised for breaking his own lockdown rules during Friday’s episode (11 November).

When TV presenter Scarlette Douglas asked him why he broke the rules, Hancock told her he was sorry, stating: “I fell in love with somebody.”

He told his campmates that he was not fined for the act as he “didn’t break any laws”, adding: “Guidance is different. But the problem was it was my guidance.”

Hancock’s rule break leaked after he was caught having an affair with aide and now girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

Newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White stepped in to tell him that her aunt died during the pandemic, and she was unable to visit her while abiding by the rules he put in place, and then went on to break.

Matt Hancock and Charlene White hugging (ITV/Shutterstock)

“We couldn’t go to the hospital to go and visit her,” she said. “I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance. And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things but ‘sorry’ for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

Earlier on Sunday (13 November), former Love Island star Olivia Attwood told the full story of why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.