Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Miriam Margolyes calls out ITV for casting Matt Hancock in I’m a Celebrity

Actor called former health secretary an ‘appalling’ man

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 12 November 2022 14:23
Comments
'I messed up' Matt Hancock discusses affair that led to cabinet resignation on I'm a Celeb

Miriam Margolyes has criticised the decision to cast Matt Hancock in the current series of I’m a Celebrity, saying she doesn’t know “why he was thought a proper person to entertain”.

The former health secretary’s appearance on the ITV programme has been met with widespread backlash, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admonishing him for abandoning his constituents.

Hancock resigned as health secretary last year after violating his own Covid regulations by having an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo. The pair were caught embracing on camera.

Speaking to the campmates in last night’s episode, the politician said he’s hoping for “forgiveness”, with Loose Women presenter Charlene White – whose aunt died during the Covid-19 pandemic – telling him that “‘sorry’ for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it”.

While being interviewed on The Six O’Clock Show in Ireland, Margolyes said of Hancock: “What an appalling, adulterous creep. Why we have him on our televisions I don’t know.

Recommended

“I don’t know why he was thought a proper person to entertain. He’s a vile human being. He nearly destroyed our national health service. He sent loads of people with Covid, old ladies, back into their care homes. I think he’s a detestable, vile, puny individual.”

In response, a spokesperson for Hancock told The Independent: “By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

“Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Lobby Akinnola, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, previously said: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

Recommended

“The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in government, says it all about the sort of person he is."

Read the latest updates on I’m a Celebrity here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in