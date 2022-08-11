Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Smith has shared the main problem with the “cool” Doctor Who prop he decided to hold onto.

Smith, who played the 11th incarnation of the Time Lord on the BBC show, opened up about starring in the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon in a new interview with Rolling Stone UK.

During the interview, which was published on YouTube on Wednesday (10 August), Smith also answered questions about the most awkward fan interaction he’s had and what sort of keepsakes he’s taken from the shows he’s worked on.

Answering the latter question, Smith said he kept some “cool stuff [from] when I was doing Doctor Who”.

“Well, I kept the costume because they give you it but you can’t... you’ve just got a costume in your house that you can never wear, because you’d look like a real wally,” he continued.

He also kept the Doctor’s sonic screwdriver, he told Rolling Stone.

Smith also told the publication he’s got a sword from the set of House of the Dragon “propped up against a bookshelf” at home.

“I’ve got a sword actually, I’ve got Dark Sister from House of the Dragon at home,” Smith added, before explaining, “For those of you who don’t know what that is, it’s a sword that the character I play has. They named it Dark Sister, and it’s a poarticular type of steel. It’s just propped up against a bookshelf, yeah.”

Smith, 39, plays Daemon Targaryen in the story set 200 years before the events of the original sprawling HBO series, which became notorious for its explicit portrayal of sex and violence.

During the Rolling Stone cover story interview, Smith recently said he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes in the prequel series.

Asked about how many sex scenes he has, Smith jokingly added: “Yeah – slightly too much, if you ask me.”

House of the Dragon is due for release on 22 August on Sky Atlantic and steaming service Now.