Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over deadly helicopter crash in Australia

Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has been charged over a helicopter crash that killed fellow cast member Chris Wilson.

Wright, 43, a crocodile trapper and star of the National Geographic adventure series, had earlier handed himself in to police at a Darwin station following an arrest warrant, but strenuously denies any wrongdoing in the incident.

He was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, destroying evidence, fabricating evidence, making a false declaration, interfering with witnesses and two counts of unlawful entry.

Wright was bailed to appear at Darwin local court on Wednesday morning (30 November).

In a statement to the Australian Associated Press, a representative for Wright said: “Matt strenuously denies any wrongdoing. What happened was a tragic accident that took the life of a close mate.”

The representative added: “His immediate concern following the accident was the condition of the two team members on board at the time. The next priority was ensuring the other helicopters and team members at the site weren’t at risk and that the location was safe.”

Chris Wilson, a 34-year-old father of two, was killed in the crash on 28 February. He had reportedly been hanging 30 metres below a helicopter, which collided with trees and then hit the ground in west Arnhem Land.

His body was found 40 metres from the wreckage. A second helicopter carrying three men, including Wright, flew to the scene.

Wilson had been hanging from the helicopter so that he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in swamps.

The pilot, Sebastian Robinson, was severely injured and treated in hospital in Darwin.