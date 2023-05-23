Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis leads tributes to Ray Stevenson

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has led the tributes to actor Ray Stevenson, who has died aged 58.

The British actor, whose credits included HBO series Rome, Marvel’s Thor films and action film RRR, died on Sunday (21 May).

His publicist confirmed the news toVariety. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Following the anouncement, many of Stevenson’s co-stars have paid tribute to the actor, including former child star Lewis, who starred alongside the actor in TV film Some Kind of Life.

“This is so sad,” Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, wrote on Twitter.

“Ray played my dad in the first thing I ever did on TV. Almost 30 years ago. A proper actor with a fascinating career and I couldn’t have dreamed of a better first experience in this ridiculous industry.”

James Purefoy, who starred alongside stevenson in Rome, wrote: “So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim.

“My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

Meanwhile, RRR director SS Rajamoul wrote: “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ray Stevenson in hit film ‘RRR (Netflix)

Stevenson will posthumously appear in Disney Plus Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka. His role in the series was revealed at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year.

In response to Purefoy’s tribute, Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill posted a broken-heart emoji.