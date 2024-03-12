Matthew Perry leaves $1m trust named after Woody Allen character

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matthew Perry has left the majority of his estate in the “Alvy Singer Living Trust”, which takes its name from Woody Allen’s character in 1977 rom-com Annie Hall.

The actor, best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking, sarcastic Chandler Bing in the hit Nineties sitcom Friends, was found dead in his hot tub at home in Los Angeles last October at the age of 54.

His death, which was ruled an accident, was later revealed to be caused by the “acute effects of ketamine”.

According to a legal filing obtained by People Perry’s will, which dates from 2009, indicates that the majority of the late actor’s belongings will be placed into the trust.

His father John Perry and mother Suzanne Morrison are named trust beneficiaries. Half-sister Caitlin Morrison and Rachel Dunn are also listed as beneficiaries.

The filing indicates that Perry had over $1m in personal property when he died, in addition to what his executors have already put into the living trust.

Matthew Perry (left) and Woody Allen (Getty)

For two decades, Perry spoke openly about his experiences with substance use disorder and worked to help others looking to recover. Since his death, numerous quotes from Perry have been shared online amongst fans, showing his hopes that he’d be remembered more for his work combating the stigma of addiction than for his role on Friends.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades,” Perry said in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me stop drinking?’ I will say, ‘Yes. I know how to do that.’ ”

His brutally honest 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, detailed his sobriety and relapses with substance abuse.

Last year, The Independent spoke to some of those whom Perry had helped save from addiction.

One 28-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Independent that when she was admitted to a hospital last year after overdosing, Perry’s book helped her understand and accept substance use disorder.

Prior to her hospitalisation, she said she would not have considered herself someone with an addiction issue.

“When I was first admitted, I thought that I was so different to everyone else who had been admitted,” she said. “I have a degree, I have a job, I’m a teacher, I’m well-respected within the community – I just slipped up.”

A friend gave her Perry’s memoir knowing she was a fan of Friends. She read it in the days after her overdose while recovering in the hospital and said it made her feel “seen” and “heard”.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.