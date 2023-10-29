Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matthew Perry’s family is speaking out following the actor’s death.

He died at the age of 54 in an apparent drowning on Saturday, his representative told NBC News.

His family told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They added: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

The American-Canadian star, best known for his portrayal of sarcastic joker Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday 28 October.