Friends fans ‘heartbroken’ as cast reunite for Matthew Perry’s funeral

Friends fans have been left feeling deeply moved as the cast reunited for Matthew Perry’s funeral.

Five days after the Chandler Bing actor’s death, aged 54, on 28 October, his fellow sitcom stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, gathered at a cemetery in Los Angeles where Perry was laid to rest.

Their sad reunion comes after the Hollywood actors released a joint statement expressing their “devastation” over the “unfathomable loss”.

They said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

“Damn, this has hit me. It’s like Rachel, Ross, Joey, Phoebe and Monica came to say goodbye to Chandler,” one fan wrote, with another agreeing: “It’s exactly that. I have FRIENDS on (as background noise) all the time. I see these people everyday Now, all six of them will never be together again.”

Another fan added: “This hurts my heart – it’s the end of an era,” with an additional person stating: “This breaks my heart. Still can’t even fathom this is real.”

According to reports, Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also present at the funeral.

Perry’s official cause of death is still under investigation, but he is believed to have died in an apparent drowning after being found in his jacuzzi.

The actor played Chandler in all 10 seasons of Friends. His death led to an outpouring of tributes from the world of entertainment and beyond, with many remembering him as one of the best things about the long-running sitcom.

Matthew Perry

However, while Friends was undoubtedly Perry’s biggest success as an actor, the star himself said he would rather be remembered for his ability to help others overcome their alcohol addiction.

The actor made no secret of his own addiction struggles over the years and, in November 2022, he discussed this candidly in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

A foundation has now been established in Perry’s name to help people dealing with addiction.

On Friday (3 November), The Matthew perry Foundation said in a statement: “In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible”.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.