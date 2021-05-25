Matthew Perry shares ‘Could I BE Any More Vaccinated’ T-shirt ahead of Friends reunion

Matthew Perry has shared a photo of himself wearing some brand-new Friends merchandise.

Some of the most memorable comments from Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom began with him saying: “Could I BE anymore...?”

This clearly inspired the T-shirt Perry is seen wearing in his latest Instagram post, which reads: “Could I BE anymore vaccinated?”

In the caption, Perry encourages fans to get the vaccine, stating: “Get your shot and then get your shirt.”

His latest post comes ahead of the Friends reunion, which is due to air on Thursday 27 May.

The one-off special will gather the original stars of the hit show, including Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Guest stars, including David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS and James Corden, will also join.

“It’s completely unscripted,” Kudrow toldThe New York Post this week. “It’s us seeing each other and they rebuilt the sets on [the show’s original Warner Bros soundstage] Stage 24. It’s done really well, too. But it’s us, and also just cutting around – there are clips and things.”

It was recently announced that UK viewers will be able to stream the special on NOW from 8am BST on 27 May, the exact same time it will be released in the US on HBO Max.

Friends: The Reunion will also be broadcast on Sky One on 27 May at the local time of 8pm BST.