Euphoria’s Maude Apatow calls co-star Angus Cloud a ‘magical’ person in tribute

Maude Apatow has become the latest Euphoria star to pay tribute to her late co-star, Angus Cloud.

The family of the 25-year-old actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on the hit HBO series, announced his death in a statement shared Monday (31 July).

On Wednesday, Apatow, 25, who is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann, posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of her and Cloud.

“Angus was the funniest person ever,” she wrote.

“I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

She concluded: “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”

Among those commenting on Apatow’s post was singer Billie Eilish, 21, who shared a heart emoji.

Apatow plays Lexi Howard on Euphoria, the younger sister of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and childhood friend of main character Rue (Zendaya).

Apatow’s statement follows those of Sweeney and Zendaya. In her tribute, Sydney, 25, called Cloud an “open soul” who “filled every room with laughter”.

Similarly, Zendaya remembered her “brother” Cloud’s “infections cackle of a laugh”.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” the Emmy-winning actor, 26, wrote.

In their statement, Cloud’s family wrote: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they added. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Cloud’s cause of death was not disclosed.

The late actor was born in Oakland, California on 10 July 1998. Euphoria marked his first on-screen credit, which he landed after a casting agent randomly scouted him on the street in New York.

“Cloud was, by all counts, a star on the rise,” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote. “His arresting turn in season two, which made spectacular use of a minor storyline, was further proof of his upward trajectory.”