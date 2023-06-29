Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Coronation Street viewers have heaped praise on Maureen Lipman for her work on Wednesday’s episode (28 June) of the long-running ITV soap.

Lipman plays Evelyn Plummer in the Manchester-based serial drama. Her character is a reliably no-nonsense woman, who is estranged from her drug-addicted daughter Cassandra (Claire Sweeney).

During the mid-week episode, Evelyn received a call that Cassandra was in the hospital, which led to an emotional in-person exchange about their differences.

Since Evelyn is usually straight-laced and restrained, her breaking into tears while arguing with Cassandra in her hospital bed marked a significant and memorable moment for the character.

Soon after it aired, viewers expressed their appreciation of the heartfelt moment and how Lipman’s performance showed a more vulnerable side to Evelyn than ever before.

“Maureen Lipman who plays Evelyn proves again what a brilliant actor she is, this scene with her on-screen daughter was outstanding,” wrote one Twitter user, to which another wrote: “What an amazing actress Maureen Lipman is!”

High praise also went to Sweeney’s part in the scene.

Another viewer added: “The best, most well-written and performed scene I’ve seen in Coronation Street for a long time – Brava to both players – The timing, the delivery, the emotion all superb, right down to the tear that rolled down Claire Sweeney’s cheek as Maureen Lipman left. I think that was real.”

Others simply called the scene a “masterpiece in acting”, with some asking for more opportunities to see more storylines that inspire heavyweight performances.

Maureen Lipman (ITV / Twitter)

“Superb acting from Maureen Lipman. What a national treasure! Corrie doesn’t do this sort of acting nearly enough.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Last year, Lipman spoke about a day in her life while filming the soap, and spoke of her affection for the programme for its connection to her late husband, the dramatist Jack Rosenthal.

“I’ve had quite a wonderful career in that I’ve never stopped working, but I’ve had quite a limited career,” she told The Times.

“I’ve never travelled. I’m like kosher wine – it doesn’t travel. I see Coronation Street as something of a completion of the circle because my late husband, Jack, wrote many episodes.”