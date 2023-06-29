Coronation Street viewers celebrate Maureen Lipman for ‘outstanding’ acting performance
Actor’s portrayal of Evelyn Plummer in the soap has impressed soap fans
Coronation Street viewers have heaped praise on Maureen Lipman for her work on Wednesday’s episode (28 June) of the long-running ITV soap.
Lipman plays Evelyn Plummer in the Manchester-based serial drama. Her character is a reliably no-nonsense woman, who is estranged from her drug-addicted daughter Cassandra (Claire Sweeney).
During the mid-week episode, Evelyn received a call that Cassandra was in the hospital, which led to an emotional in-person exchange about their differences.
Since Evelyn is usually straight-laced and restrained, her breaking into tears while arguing with Cassandra in her hospital bed marked a significant and memorable moment for the character.
Soon after it aired, viewers expressed their appreciation of the heartfelt moment and how Lipman’s performance showed a more vulnerable side to Evelyn than ever before.
“Maureen Lipman who plays Evelyn proves again what a brilliant actor she is, this scene with her on-screen daughter was outstanding,” wrote one Twitter user, to which another wrote: “What an amazing actress Maureen Lipman is!”
High praise also went to Sweeney’s part in the scene.
Another viewer added: “The best, most well-written and performed scene I’ve seen in Coronation Street for a long time – Brava to both players – The timing, the delivery, the emotion all superb, right down to the tear that rolled down Claire Sweeney’s cheek as Maureen Lipman left. I think that was real.”
Others simply called the scene a “masterpiece in acting”, with some asking for more opportunities to see more storylines that inspire heavyweight performances.
“Superb acting from Maureen Lipman. What a national treasure! Corrie doesn’t do this sort of acting nearly enough.”
Last year, Lipman spoke about a day in her life while filming the soap, and spoke of her affection for the programme for its connection to her late husband, the dramatist Jack Rosenthal.
“I’ve had quite a wonderful career in that I’ve never stopped working, but I’ve had quite a limited career,” she told The Times.
“I’ve never travelled. I’m like kosher wine – it doesn’t travel. I see Coronation Street as something of a completion of the circle because my late husband, Jack, wrote many episodes.”
