Maureen Lipman has revealed that she walked off Celebrity Gogglebox after being made to watch Naked Attraction.

The Coronation Street star is currently appearing with Giles Brandreth on the latest series of the celebrity spin-off, in which stars tune into the biggest TV shows of the week.

Speaking to Radio Times, the theatre actor admitted that she left filming at one point while watching controversial dating show Naked Attraction. She added that she realised that the producers were “not really interested in our opinions on what they’re giving us”.

“I’d seen Gogglebox and I thought, ‘Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?’” she said. “But it’s your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want.”

Describing her experience watching the Channel 4 show, in which contestants must choose their ideal date as their naked bodies are revealed from the bottom up, she continued: “They’re searching for ways to make me go, ‘Urgh!’

“So I thought, ‘Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction. So I’m going.’”

Other stars to appear on this series of Celebrity Gogglebox include Lorraine Kelly, Clare Balding, Shaun Ryder and Micah Richards.

During the first episode, viewers singled out singer Tom Jones, who appeared on the sofa with his The Voice co-judge Anne Marie, as a surprise highlight.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues Friday 11 June at 9pm on Channel 4.