Newly appointed Jeopardy host and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has stressed she is not opposed to vaccinations.

The actor had been receiving backlash over resurfaced comments in her 2012 parenting guide, Beyond the Sling, where she wrote: “We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children.”

Bialik has now clarified her stance and said she has been vaccinated against Covid-19, via a statement to The Wrap.

“She has been fully vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus and is not at all an anti-vaxxer,” a spokesperson for the actor said.

This is not the first time Bialik has had to deny being anti-vaccination. In 2015, she tweeted: “Dispelling rumours about my stance on vaccines. I’m not anti. My kids are vaccinated. So much anger and hysteria. I hope this clears things up.”

Yesterday (11 August), Bialik was announced as the new co-host of Jeopardy alongside Mike Richards, following the death of the show’s previous host, Alex Trebek. This will be the first time hosting duties on the show have been split between two people.

(Fox)

Richards has been accused of pregnancy discrimination by multiple women during his time as executive producer on The Price is Right. He has denied the allegations.

Bialik is set to start appearing on the show from 2022.