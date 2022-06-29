Mayim Bialik reveals harsh Jeopardy fan comments: ‘We don’t prefer you’

Mayim Bialik has opened up about the harsh fan criticism she’s received since stepping into her role as interim Jeopardy! host.

Following the death of long-time presenter Alex Trebek in 2020, the Big Bang Theory star has split hosting duties with 2004 winner Ken Jennings for season 38 of the popular trivia game show.

On a recent episode of her podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, Bialik spoke with fellow actor Justin Long about the comparisons often made between her and Jennings.

When asked whether fans were ever vocal about their preference towards her as a host, she said, “Sometimes”.

“Sometimes I get, ‘We don’t prefer you to Ken,’” Bialik added.

“Isn’t that wild,” Long responded, adding: “Well, it’s probably the only profession that I can think of, or maybe politicians, where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile.”

“[People will tell you] exactly how they feel,” Bialik said, sharing another typical comment she receives: “Like, ‘I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty.’ I get that a lot.’”

Bialik’s wardrobe has also been the subject of fan debate, with many highlighting that she had worn the same blazer on multiple episodes of the game show.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 7pm ET on NBC.