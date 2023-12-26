Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ken Jennings has reacted to Mayim Bialik’s Jeopardy! exit, admitting that he was caught “off guard” by his former co-host’s departure.

Bialik took to social media on 15 December to announce that the quiz game’s production company, Sony, had informed her that “I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family,” the Big Bang Theory actor, 48, wrote on Instagram. “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey, and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America’s Favourite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, Jennings, 49, revealed that the news “took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim”.

“I’m gonna miss her,” he said, adding: “I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it.”

After Bialik was let go, the former 2004 Jeopardy! champion was named the new solo host. “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!” Sony said in a statement.

“We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik (Getty Images)

Of the decision, Jennings told THR: “I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster.”

Jennings and Bialik were made co-hosts of the long-running quiz show in 2020 after the beloved presenter Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The then-executive producer Mike Richards was initially named as Trebek’s successor, but he quit the position nine days later amid backlash to resurfaced sexist comments he made on a podcast.

Since Richard’s exit, Jennings and Bialik alternated hosting duties, with Bialik later becoming the solo host for the first season of its spinoff show, Celebrity Jeopardy!.

In June 2022, Bialik opened up about the harsh fan comments she had received, telling fellow actor Justin Long: “Sometimes I get, ‘We don’t prefer you to Ken.’”

During the recent Hollywood writers’ strike in May, Bialik pledged her support and declined to appear on the game show.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 7pm ET on NBC.