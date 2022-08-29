Megan Thee Stallion reveals her dream acting role from Bring It On
The 27-year-old rapper stars on the Starz series ‘P-Valley’
Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her dream acting role.
The Texas rapper made her acting debut earlier this year in the Starz drama P-Valley, a series about the women who dance at a Mississippi strip club.
In a new interview, Megan said that her dream role would be Isis, the head-cheerleader from the cult hit Bring It On.
In that 2000 film, Isis, played by Gabrielle Union, is the gutsy leader of a Black cheerleading squad that doesn’t back down from a rivalry with another local squad, led by Kirsten Dunst.
“I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character,” Megan told The Cut.
The 27-year-old also said she admires the careers of Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, both rappers who also found success in Hollywood.
“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she told the magazine. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” Megan said.
The Savage singer has been cast in the new Marvel series She-Hulk and will appear in F***ing Identical Twins, a musical comedy co-starring Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.
