Megan Thee Stallion reveals her dream acting role from Bring It On

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her dream acting role.

The Texas rapper made her acting debut earlier this year in the Starz drama P-Valley, a series about the women who dance at a Mississippi strip club.

In a new interview, Megan said that her dream role would be Isis, the head-cheerleader from the cult hit Bring It On.

In that 2000 film, Isis, played by Gabrielle Union, is the gutsy leader of a Black cheerleading squad that doesn’t back down from a rivalry with another local squad, led by Kirsten Dunst.

“I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character,” Megan told The Cut.

The 27-year-old also said she admires the careers of Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, both rappers who also found success in Hollywood.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she told the magazine. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” Megan said.

The Savage singer has been cast in the new Marvel series She-Hulk and will appear in F***ing Identical Twins, a musical comedy co-starring Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.