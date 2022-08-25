Meghan Markle’s new podcast beats Joe Rogan in Spotify rankings
The Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast ‘Archetypes’ unseated ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to take the No 1 position
Meghan Markle reveals fire in Archie’s nursery
The Duchess of Sussex has beaten Joe Rogan for the Number One spot on Spotify’s US podcast rankings.
On the first episode of her new show Archetypes, Meghan Markle interviewed tennis great Serena Williams, who was also a guest at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.
The hour-long episode also reached the top spot in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand Spotify podcast charts.
Rogan, who hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, has largely dominated the rankings since 2020, when he moved his show exclusively onto the streaming platform. His series has come under increased scrutiny for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 virus and the helpfulness of alternative remedies, though Rogan claims the controversy actually helped him to gain subscribers.
On Archetypes, which will tackle topics surrounding feminism and stereotypes, Meghan revealed that her son Archie’s nursery had caught fire when she and Harry were on a royal tour of South Africa in 2019. Archie, who was then four months old, was not in bedroom at the time, and the story had not been previously reported.
The podcast, which launched on Tuesday (23 August), plans to explore the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.
