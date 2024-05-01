Meghan McCain accuses Drew Barrymore of ‘inappropriate’ Kamala Harris interview

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan McCain has chastised Drew Barrymore for her “inappropriate” interview with US Vice President Kamala Harris, telling Barrymore to “have some f***ing respect”.

On Monday’s (29 April) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the ET star, 49, spoke with Harris about various topics, including co-parenting, the importance of friendship and knowing your power.

Despite Harris’s status as one of the most powerful female leaders in the world, Barrymore conducted the conversation in her famously intimate interviewing style. The actor has become known for sitting closely beside her guests on a couch, often holding hands while they speak.

“I know that’s Drew Barrymore’s thing, but someone needs to talk to her. Not everything you do is a therapy session, and some of this stuff is just not appropriate,” McCain said on the newest episode of her Meghan McCain has Entered the Chat podcast.

“These are people who deserve respect in all ways, and that includes physically respecting the space you’re occupying with them,” she continued.

“This is the Vice President of the United States of America. This is the strongest country with the most robust military in world history. If, God forbid, something happens to President [Joe] Biden, she is the woman who will be our commander in chief with the nuclear codes,” McCain continued.

Meghan McCain (left) and Drew Barrymore and Kamala Harris on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ ( CBS )

“Have some f***ing respect, Drew Barrymore. I don’t like it. I know she probably didn’t have ill intentions, but her producers and whoever is working the show, if you’re going to interview people at this level, it is a privilege.”

At one point during the interview, as Harris was discussing her relationship with her husband Douglas Emhoff’s children, Barrymore interjected to say: “Well, that’s a great segway to say that I keep thinking in my head that we all need a mom – we all need a tremendous hug in the world right now – but in our country we need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country.”

Harris, 59, has previously revealed that her stepchildren lovingly refer to her as “Momala” – a portmanteau of Kamala and mom.

“I sure as hell wouldn’t be sitting on her lap talking about how she needs to be my mom, crying,” McCain added. “It’s disrespectful, and it’s disrespectful to our presidency and vice presidency.”

Several viewers shared similar reactions to Barrymore’s behaviour, with one commenting: “This was so creepy, Drew up in her face!!” below a clip of the interview shared on Instagram.

“Love Drew… but, damn girl, give your guests some personal space in these interviews. Surprised secret service didn’t jump up onstage and pull her away from the Vice President. Lol,” wrote a second.

The Independent has contacted Barrymore and The Drew Barrymore Show for comment.