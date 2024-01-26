Drew Barrymore bursts into tears as she reunites with co-star 29 years later

Drew Barrymore burst into tears as she enjoyed a surprise reunion with her former co-star Dermot Mulroney after 29 years.

The actress starred alongside Mulroney in Western movie Bad Girls in 1994. The film also starred Mary Stuart Masterson and Andie MacDowell, who appeared on her Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (25 January).

The 48-year-old was left speechless when Macdowell welcomed Masterson to the stage for a catch-up, before crying at the sight of Mulroney.

She gave the Scream 6 star a huge hug as he whispered: “I’m so happy to see you, I might cry.”