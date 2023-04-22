Meghan McCain writes scathing column about ‘disastrous’ time on The View

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan McCain has spoken out about her “disastrous” time on The View in a searing column.

The former chat show host left the show in July 2021 after four seasons of presenting alongside co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

Months later, she disclosed in her book Bad Republican, the reason she left was due to an on-air tussle with Behar, which left her in tears.

McCain’s since been vocal about her “toxic” experience, but she’s decided to make further claims in a new column for The Daily Mail, published on Friday (21 April).

“I imagine being a former co-host of ABC News’ The View feels much like having a very public, very nasty breakup with an infamous ex-boyfriend,” she began.

“Everyone knows it ended in complete disaster. And absolutely everyone wants to talk about it.”

Continuing, she explained that while she’s “always hesitant to rehash it”, she’s had clarity in the past few years and is now “at peace with that part of my professional life”.

Joy Behar (top right), Meghan McCain (bottom right), Whoopi Goldberg (top left), and Sunny Hostin (bottom left) on ‘The View’ (Twitter/TheView)

She added: “There is nothing on God’s green earth that could convince me to ever walk on to that set again.

“May the bridges I burn light the way.”

“I’ve never revealed this before, but I was also pushed off topics that I thought were newsworthy by show producers,” she said.

The Independent has contacted The View for comment.

She cited instances on the show where she, an outspoken Republican, was shut down from discussing topics such as former Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s 2019 blackface scandal.

Elsewhere, she opened up about the “horrible treatment” she said she endured from her co-hosts. She reiterated her past story about Behar telling her “she didn’t miss me one bit” on air.

“I went to my office after the show, threw up in a garbage can, called my brother hysterically crying and decided to quit the show that day,” McCain said.

“The only way to survive on that show is to be vanilla pudding. Say nothing controversial with the elites, bow down, and don’t actually do the job you were hired to do, which is voice your authentic opinions.”