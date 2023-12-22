Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mel B has doubled down on her scathing criticism of James Corden, which saw her brand him the “biggest d***head celebrity” she’s ever met.

The Spice Girls singer, who this week also called out former Kasabian star Tom Meighan’s eligibility for next year’s Brit Awards, shared the view in December 2022 during an appearance on Channel 4 entertainment series The Big Narstie Show.

When co-host Mo Gilligan asked her: “Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?” she didn’t hold back with her response.

Her comment was addressed by comedian Joe Lycett on his Channel 4 series Late Night Lycett on Thursday (21 December), when Mel B participated in a Spice Girls quiz.

One question was, “Which Spice Girl described James Corden as the ‘biggest d***head celebrity?’” to which she put her hand in the air and proudly exclaimed: “Me!”

When she initially shared her view on the Gavin and Stacey star, who presented The Late Late Show in the US until earlier this year, Mel B was asked what he had done to earn the label.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” she said, without going into specifics.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

The Independent has contacted Corden for comment.

Mel B addressed calling James Corden ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s met (Channel 4)

This is not the first time Corden’s behaviour has been thrown into question.

In 2022, restaurant owner Keith McNally described Corden as “a tiny cretin of a man” for allegedly making nasty comments and demands of his workers at Balthazar on two occasions.

Writing in an an Instagram post, McNally declared he had “86’d” the comedian from his New York restaurant and Corden was no longer welcome there.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Corden, who previously said he had done “nothing wrong”, later admitted that he made “a rude, rude comment”, adding that “it was never my intention” to upset the staff.

McNally then lifted the ban following Corden’s apology on The Late Late Show.

Earlier this week, Mel B said she was ”deeply disappointed” that convicted abuser Tom Meighan was eligible for the Brit Awards 2024.

The singer, who is a prominent anti-domestic violence campaigner, exclusively told The Independent: “You have to think what kind of message are you sending out to people when crimes of violence against women can be committed and then that person could be rewarded as part of a massively high profile awards event.

“It’s shocking to me.”