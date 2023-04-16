Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If there was any hesitancy regarding Jeremy Strong’s status as a cultural icon, the Merriam-Webster dictionary has just put the issue to rest.

During a post-sequence feature following Succession’s jaw-dropping third episode, Strong admitted he wasn’t “terribly surprised” by the incredible season four plot twist.

“I thought it made sense dramaturgically. And then when I read the script, I found it shocking and emotionally devastating,” the Kendall Roy actor said.

Strong’s causal use of “dramaturgically” went viral after fans found his rather erudite word choice amusing, while others were left bewildered, wondering if it was a real word.

Days after the episode’s Sunday (9 April) premiere, Merriam-Webster – the publishing company best known for its dictionaries – has confirmed the 44-year-old Yale University alum should not be questioned.

“Dramaturgically | adverb | relating to the art or technique of dramatic composition and theatrical representation,” the company tweeted.

Numerous Succession fans responded to the post, hailing Strong for his profound “influence”.

“Jeremy Strong you will always be famous!!” one declared.

“This is for Jeremy Strong,” a second commented. “Jeremy Strong is always right. Period,” a third wrote.

“Merriam-Webster team literally scrambled to make this an official word in the dictionary as soon as Jeremy Strong birthed the term,” another joked. “Sleepless nights spent in the Merriam-Webster hq offices. Name a more impactful actor.”

And Strong’s impact doesn’t stop there. Clothing brand Reformation ironically used “dramaturgically” in their most recent marketing campaign.

*Warning, the following includes potential spoilers*

The actor’s use of the term was in reference to the shocking plot twist of the HBO drama’s latest episode, which saw the unexpected death of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

The instalment has been branded “historic” by fans and critics alike. In The Independent’s five-star review of the episode, Philippa Snow argued it would “go down in TV history”.

Succession airs Sunday nights at 9pm on HBO Max in the US and the following Mondays on Sky Atlantic in the UK.