Michael J Fox receives standing ovation in rare public appearance at Baftas

Former actor and activist Michael J Fox, who is living with Parkinson’s disease, received a rapturous round of applause when he made a surprise appearance at the Baftas.

The Back to the Future star, who was diagnosed with the condition in 1991 and rarely makes public appearances, was met with a standing ovation from the audience as he arrived onstage at the Royal Festival Hall to present the Best Film award on Sunday evening (18 February).

Some fans said on social media that they were moved to tears by seeing the 62-year-old present the award.

Introducing the Canadian-American actor onto the stage, Bafta host and Doctor Who star David Tennant described him as a “true legend of cinema”.

Fox said in his introduction that cinema can “change your life”.

He said: "Five films were nominated in this category tonight and all five have something in common. They are the best of what we do."

Fox said that film brings people together, “no matter who you are or where you’re from”.

He added: “There’s a reason why they say movies are magic because movies can change your day.

“It can change your outlook. Sometimes it can change your life.”

Fox and his wife US actor Tracy Pollan on the red carpet at the Baftas (AFP via Getty Images)

The award went to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which scooped up seven awards during the ceremony, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Leading Actor for its star Cillian Murphy.

Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, who is also an actor, posed together on the red carpet at the film awards. The pair also made an appearance at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City last month.

When the actor was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 aged 29, he didn’t announce it publicly until seven years later. He reflected on why he went public with the news in 1998, explaining: “I had to tell people. They were going to notice.”

Fox presents the Best Film award at the Baftas (BBC)

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over time. The main symptoms include involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slower movement and stiff or inflexible muscles.

There is currently no cure for the disease, but treatments are available to help reduce the main symptoms and maintain quality of life for as long as possible.

In an interview for CBS Mornings in April 2023, Fox said that living with the conditions is “getting harder”.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher. Every day it gets tougher, but that’s the way it is,” he said.

Fox admitted earlier in 2023 that he was having a “terrible year” with the disease, as he faced several challenges including breaking multiple bones due to a fall.

Elsewhere at the Baftas, Oppenheimer dominated the awards, while Poor Things star Emma Stone took home Best Actress for her performance as Bella. Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest was awarded three prizes: Best Sound, Outstanding British Film, and Best Film Not in the English language.