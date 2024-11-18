Michael J Fox makes sad admission about Parkinson’s diagnosis: ‘It’s hard for me’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Back to the Future star Michael J Fox has admitted that his Parkinson’s condition makes it difficult for him to maintain his dark sense of humour.

The 63-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with the disease in 1991, has maintained an active public presence including appearances at Glastonbury and awards shows, despite retiring from acting in 2020.

Speaking on Saturday 16 November at the annual gathering of the Michael J Fox Foundation, the actor opened up about how his condition affects his life at the moment, revealing how he strives to keep his sense of humour alive, saying that it’s “hard” but “I gotta keep it intact”.

The Teen Wolf star said that by embracing a darker but amusing outlook on life he can bypass awkward situations that might occur during difficult conversations, as reported by People magazine.

“That’s true. And it’s OK,” he said at the event. “Let’s embrace that and make a difference.”

The gala honours Fox’s foundation and its efforts to raise awareness around Parkinson’s disease. The non-profit organisation was established in 2000 and has raised more than $2bn since its inception.

This year it was hosted by Denis Leary and featured music by Stevie Nicks and Fox himself, something that he called “so exciting”.

“I can’t believe – a lot of these people I’ve known for years and years – they’re so kind to me,” Fox told People. “I think because they see an opportunity for a win, for a big advancement, and that’s what we’re working toward.”

Michael J Fox performs onstage at Casa Cipriani on 16 November 2024 ( Getty Images for The Michael J. )

Speaking earlier this year to Entertainment Tonight, the Spin City star revealed how his outlook on the disease has changed over the years, noting that he doesn’t view his condition in a negative way.

“After 35 years or something since I’ve been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don’t think about it much,” he said about his Parkinson’s.

While Fox acknowledged that his disease isn’t always on his mind, he said he still thinks a lot about the condition as a whole, specifically the goal of finding a cure.

“I’m thinking about what we’re going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure - and short of a cure, [create] treatment centres that are really groundbreaking,” he said.

He then emphasised that Parkinson’s has simply become a part of his everyday life, adding: “Me personally, it’s just who I am, and the way I was built. And I’m necessarily trying to figure it out for me, I’m figuring it out for everybody. But it just is what it is.”

Fox concluded by expressing his gratitude for all the opportunities he’s had, even amid the difficulties of his health condition.

“My life has been a great ride and it continues to be a great ride,” he added. “And through all the challenges, it comes with all the good stuff.”