X-Files and Stargate SG-1 actor Michael Kopsa has died, aged 66.

The TV star died on Sunday (23 October) from complications related to a brain tumour.

His ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, announced the news on Twitter, writing:“ The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23, 2022, of a brain tumor.”

She continued: “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.”

Kopsa, who was born in Canada, starred in numerous TV shows that were shot in either Toronto or Vancouver.

These included a villainous role in the fourth and fifth season JJ Abrams’s Fringe, and Stargate SG-1, in which he played General Kerrigan.

He appeared in cult sci-fi series The X-Files, in season four episode “El Mundo Gira”.

As well as his many TV appearances, Kopsa racked up an extensive list of voiceover credits, including the English dubs of anime series Galaxy Angel, Death Note and Mobile Suit Gundam, in which he voiced Char Arznable.

He also voiced Beast in X-Men: Evolution.

Kopsa’s film roles included Timing (1985), Francois Girard’s Thirty-Two Short Films About Glenn Gould (1993) and Bruce McDonald’s Hard Core Logo (1996).