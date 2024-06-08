For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lewis and Jeremy Vine have shared their concern over missing TV presenter Michael Mosley.

Health and wellness expert Mosley, who attended Hay Festival last month, vanished while holidaying on a Greek island three days ago.

Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, raised the alarm when the 67-year-old failed to return to their accommodation after leaving for a coastal walk on the Dodecanese island of Symi on Wednesday (5 June).

Police have been searching for the presenter since Wednesday evening, and are using drones to scan the area’s coastline, while authorities work on bringing sniffer dogs to the island.

While the hosts of This Morning, on which Mosley regularly appears, said they are hoping and praying for his safety, Lewis, who also frequently appears on the ITV daytime show, said he was feeling “disturbed” by the news.

The money saving expert wrote on X/Twitter: “Feeling disturbed about the news about Dr Michael Mosley. I hope he’s OK,” and later shared another post reading: “Still no news. I hope we hear something positive soon. The waiting must be awful for his family.”

Meanwhile, presenter Vine said: “I’m praying this lovely man is found and thinking of Claire and the whole Mosley family.”

Vine also shared CCTV photos that appear to show Mosley, wearing what looks like the same clothes shown in the last known photo of him, 20 minutes after he left the beach on Wednesday.

The mayor of Symi’s has said there is “no chance” the search for Mosley will be called off until he is found.

Speaking through a translator, Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas questioned how anyone could survive in the heat that topped 40X on the day the TV doctor disappeared.

Michael Mosley pictured in Greece shortly before going missing ( Supplied )

Symi’s mayor of more than two decades has also said the area where Dr Mosley is believed to have travelled through is “difficult to pass” and is “only rocks”

Mosley, known for his regular appearances on The One Show and for fronting his own BBC podcast Just One Thing, was holidaying with his wife and their friends.

He also hosted the Channel 4 show Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and was part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor. He is known for creating the 5:2 diet as a means of losing weight, which involves two days of fasting each week.

The father of four has recieved multiple accolades for his work and has been given an Emmy nod for BBC science documentary The Human Face, presented by John Cleese and featuring a raft of human faces including Elizabeth Hurley, Pierce Brosnan and David Attenborough.