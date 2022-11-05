Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michael Parkinson says he ‘gets sick of’ old chat show clips as he ‘doesn’t recognise’ himself (cloned)

Broadcaster, 87, made the admission during a rare TV appearance

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 05 November 2022 10:34
Comments
Michael Parkinson's infamous 2003 interview with Meg Ryan

Michael Parkinson has shared his opinion on the interviews from his old talk show.

The broadcaster, who is 87, was invited on to BBC Breakfast on Thursday (4 November) where he talked about his new book, which was written by his son.

During the interview, Parkinson was asked about his talk show, which he presented from the years 1971 to 1982, and then again from 1998 to 2007.

Parkinson, who is widely considered to be one of the best talk show hosts of all time, was asked by Naga Munchetty: “Do you get sick of seeing the TV clips?”

He replied: “Do I get sick of it? Absolutely. I don’t recognise the person.”

Recommended

Elaborating, he replied: “It’s a disguise, this is a disguise. All of it. You’re not yourself at all. It changes you. No matter how considerate you might be of the problems of being famous, it changes you, and it’s bound to.”

In August 2021, he apologised to Meg Ryan over his infamous interview with the star in 2003.

During their awkward conversation, Parkinson grew increasingly frustrated with the You’ve Got Mail actor, and when he questioned her enjoyment of fame, she instructed him to “wrap it up”.

Ryan also claimed she felt Parkinson was “berating” her for “being naked” in the film she was promoting, Jane Campion’s erotic thriller In the Cut.

Reflecting on the interview, Parkinson told Radio Times: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner.”

Michael Parkinson on ‘BBC Breakfast’

(BBC)

Recommended

Ryan previously said of the experience: “I don’t even know the man. That guy was like some disapproving father. It’s crazy. I don’t know what he is to you guys, but he’s a nut.”

Parkinson’s other TV credts include Going for a Song, Give Us a Clue and Ghostwatch.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in