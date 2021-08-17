Michaela Strachan has revealed that her dogs had seizures after being poisoned by crystal meth in South Africa.

On Sunday (15 August), the Springwatch presenter had been walking her two pets, Rio and Timmy, in Cape Town, where she lives.

However, alongside a photo shared to Instagram of the two animals wrapped up in blankets, Strachan described how things had taken a turn during the “rough night”.

“After walking my dogs through a ruined fort on the mountain yesterday, a few hours later they looked like they were both having seizures and couldn’t stand up,” she wrote.

“We rushed them to the vet and she recognised the symptoms as an overdose of a drug called Tik, Crystal meth, apparently the ruined fort is where a lot of homeless people hang out and take tik so the dogs must’ve eaten human poo with tik in it!”

Explaining that the vet had “extraordinarily” experienced this before, Strachan continued: “The vet has come across the problem before. Spent the night nursing them through their hectic trips as they shook, twitched, vomitted [sic] and peed.

“Waking up confused, disorientated, paranoid and spaced out. Fortunately they seem to be through the worst of it this morning. Seriously, you couldn’t make it up!”

Fortunately, the dogs made a full recovery, with the TV host posting a video of the dogs enjoying a walk on the beach on Monday (16 August) as they were “back to their old selves”.

“Tails wagging, noses wet, tongues out and chasing seaweed,” Strachan wrote, adding: “Seemingly none the worse for their guest appearance in Breaking Bad!”