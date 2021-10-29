Michelle Obama will be guest-starring in one episode of the popular American sitcom black-ish.

The news was confirmed by Obama, as well as the ABC show via their respective social media pages, on Thursday (28 October).

Ahead of the eighth and final season of black-ish, the show’s creators teased Obama’s appearance by sharing a photograph of the former First Lady of the United States with the cast of the hit show.

The caption read: “black-ish is going all out for the final season! We are honoured to have trailblazer Michelle Obama join us as an upcoming guest star.”

CNN reports that Obama will be playing herself in the episode, citing a representative for ABC.

Reacting to her guest appearance on Kenya Barris’s long-running show, Obama said: “I’ve long been a fan of black-ish‘s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode.”

“I can’t wait for you all to see it, “ she tweeted, along with a heart emoji.

Obama previously appeared in the season six finale of NBC’s Parks and Recreation with Amy Poehler, while her husband Barack Obama was serving as president of the United States.

Other political figures to have appeared on black-ish include Obama adviser Daniel Axelrod, Stacey Abrams, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The show revolves around an upper-class African-American family, the Johnsons, who try to navigate an ever-changing changing socio-political while retaining their cultural identity.

The show was renewed for a final season this May. At the time, Barris said he was grateful for the opportunity to be able to decide the right time to end the show and that black-ish changed his life “in so many ways”.

“I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way,” he tweeted.

It stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross as his wife Rainbow Johnson. Other cast members include Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham, and Katlyn Nichol as Olivia.

In the past, Barris has said he’s “tired of talking about diversity”.

Responding to a reporter during a 2016 interview, he had said: “We always have to box everything in. “Isn’t it just a good family show? It’s specifically about a black family. We’re not denying that. But don’t you see yourself in it? Don’t you see your family in it?”