Mickey Rourke removed from Celebrity Big Brother after ‘unacceptable’ housemate row
Rourke’s actions and subsequent ejection will be shown in the next episode
Mickey Rourke has been kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after an “unacceptable” run-in with Chris Hughes.
It was announced by ITV on Saturday (12 April) that the Hollywood actor had “agreed to leave” the show following “a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour”.
While the specific incident that led to Rourke’s departure is yet to be revealed, it’s believed it occurred during a disagreement with Love Island star and sports broadcaster Hughes.
Rourke’s behaviour during the interaction “was considered to be threatening and aggressive”, although it’s been stressed that “no physical altercation took place”.
The actor, whose credits include Angel Heart, 9 1/2 Weeks and The Wrestler, has caused controversy since entering the ITV compound on Monday (7 April).
After “ogling” the reality show’s co-host AJ Odudu upon his entrance, he then made homophobic comments to fellow housemate JoJo Siwa – and offended actor Donna Preston with a comment about her weight.
Rourke was issued with a formal warning by ITV producers after using a gay slur aimed at Siwa. The interaction started after the actor told the dancer: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” before proceeding to say he will “tie” her up.
Siwa pushed back at the comment, saying: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.” He apologised to Siwa hours later.
Ahead of Rourke’s entrance, The Independent’s Adam White wrote that the actor’s participation was “acutely depressing” as the actor has “a frustrating propensity for self-sabotage”.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.
“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.
