Controversial Hollywood star ‘signs up’ to Celebrity Big Brother at last minute

Controversial Hollywood star Mickey Rourke has reportedly signed up for this year’s Celebrity Big Brother just days before its launch.

The celebrity version of the reality show is returning one year after ITV revamped the series in 2024 – and Rourke is expected to be joining a lineup that includes Love Island star Chris Hughes, EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer, pop singer Chesney Hawkes and talk show presenter Trisha Goddard.

Rourke, 72, an Oscar-nominated actor and former boxer who has had a turbulent career featuring high-profile relationships and public feuds, is one of the show’s biggest signings in recent years due to his Hollywood success, which includes an Oscar nomination for his lead role in The Wrestler.

The actor is expected to bring drama and gossipy stories to the house, given his previous run-ins with Hollywood stars. Rourke famously had a public feud with Robert De Niro and had two marriages, one with Moment By Moment actor Debra Feuer from 1981 to 1989 and model Carré Otis from 1992 to 1998.

Speaking about Rourke’s potential signing, a TV source told The Sun: “It’s hard to think of a Big Brother booking as big as Mickey Rourke since the show began.

“Sharon Osbourne was an impressive name last series but a Hollywood icon of Mickey’s standing brings a huge amount of clout.”

“The tales that man has to tell will no doubt be legendary and bosses hope it could replicate the success of Sharon last year, who was very loose-lipped when it came to dishing the dirt on famous faces.”

“Mickey is also outspoken, with strong views, and isn’t afraid to share them.”

open image in gallery Actor Mickey Rourke pictured in 2011 ( Getty Images )

The actor, full name Philip Andre ‘Mickey’ Rourke Jr, rose to fame in the Eighties with supporting roles in the films Body Heat and Diner, before establishing himself in lead roles in dramas such as Rumble Fish and The Pope of Greenwhich Village.

In the Nineties, he left acting to pursue a professional boxing career before making an acting comeback in the 2005 thriller Sin City.

His portrayal of the aging wrestler Randy ‘The Ram’ Robinson in the 2008 sports drama film The Wrestler saw him nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards and winning the same category at the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards. He then landed roles in commercially successful blockbusters Iron Man 2, The Expendables (both 2010) and Immortals (2011).

Rourke will be joining a lineup that is rumoured to include American singer and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, Olympic champion Daley Thompson, presenter Angellica Bell, politician Michael Fabricant, comedian Donna Preston, drag queen Danny Beard and reality star Ella Rae Wise.

open image in gallery Mickey Rourke photographed in 2016 ( Getty Images )

Some of the biggest names in previous Big Brother history include singer La Toya Jackson, Donald Trump’s mother Ivana Trump, Jackie Stallone and basketball player Dennis Rodman.

According to reports, Death Becomes Her actor Goldie Hawn was in advanced talks to be on the new series of the reality series but has now declined the offer due to timing issues.

Celebrity Big Brother begins on 7 April. The Independent has contacted Rourke and ITV for comment.