Midnight Club co-creator Mike Flanagan criticises Netflix’s ‘very disappointing’ cancellation news

Subscribers are lambasting the streaming service’s decision

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 02 December 2022 18:03
Comments
The Midnight Club trailer

Mike Flanagan has expressed his “disappointment” with Netflix’s latest cancellation.

The writer-director, who is known for his horror output, including Doctor Strange, has made projects for the streaming service since 2016.

These included TV shows The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

It was announced on Thursday (1 December) that Flanagan’s production company, Intrepid, had jumped from Netflix to Amazon Studios.

The following day (2 December), Netflix announced the cancellation of Flanagan’s most recent series, teen horror show The Midnight Club, less than two months after its debut. He co-created the series. which was based on the book by Christopher Pike, with Leah Fong.

Flanagan spoke out against the streaming service for its decision, writing on Twitter: “I'm very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB.”

He used the opportunity to clear up a selection of “unresolved mysteries” from the first season, and shared “plans” for the follow-up seasons that is no longer happening via his Tumblr page.

Flanagan wrote on the blog post: “My biggest disappointment is that we left so many story threads open, holding them back for the hypothetical second season, which is always a gamble.

“So I’m writing this blog as our official second season, so you can know what might have been, learn the fates of your favourite characters, and know the answers to those dangling story threads from the first season.”

Flanagan’s fans thanked him for sharing the plans, and lamented Netflix’s decision.

Mike Flanagan said he was ‘very disappointed’ following Netflix’s ‘Midnight Club’ cancellation

(Twitter)

“Thank you for this,” @gem_seddon wrote, adding: “Incredibly saddened to know we won’t see it onscreen but delighted to read your words, painting the picture of what could have been.”

@lcalvioartwork wrote: “It breaks my heart that we’ll never see season 2 come to fruition but THANK YOU @flanaganfilm for sharing details & answering so many questions raised by that ending!”

“Netflix made a huge mistake not renewing a second season!” @RRComposer added.

On the day of The Midnight Club’s release, the series was presented with a Guinness World Record after earning a remarkable horror achievement.

The first season is available to stream on Netflix now.

