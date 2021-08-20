Mike Richards has been mocked by the Twitter account for Dictionary.com after he stepped down from his role as Jeopardy! host.

The Twitter profile, which has nearly 400,000 followers, posted: “’Jeopardy’ is a noun meaning ‘peril or danger’. Here it is in a sentence: “My job is in jeopardy because of my past comments.”

Richards was announced as the new Jeopardy! host on 11 August, but has since quit amid a backlash to his past sexist comments, which he apologised for earlier this week.

He announced his resignation from the role in a memo to staff today (20 August).

“I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be cancelling production today,” Richards wrote.

He continued: “I want to apologise to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing.

“I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”

Richards had been previously accused of discriminating against pregnant women and “acting questionably” around women who were expecting. He denied any wrongdoing in a note to Jeopardy! staffers earlier this month.

He was to be only the second host of Jeopardy! after previous host Alex Trebek died of cancer in November 2020.