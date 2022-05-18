Miley Cyrus has responded to Selena Gomez’s impression of her on Saturday Night Live.

Gomez made her debut on the sketch show last weekend (14 May). While the singer has previously appeared on the series as a musical guest, this was her first time hosting.

The 29-year-old made headlines for the spot-on impression of Cyrus she gave during her opening monologue.

Speaking about how she had been nervous to host the episode, Gomez said that she “immediately asked” her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for advice.

“It’s cool being around two SNL legends,” she said, adding that she also asked “one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus” for help as well. Cyrus is a seasoned SNL host and musical guest.

“Just be yourself and have fun,” Gomez recalled Cyrus telling her, nailing her good friend’s distinctive voice and accent.

She continued: “I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’”

In the days following Gomez’s stint on SNL, the Hannah Montana star posted a photograph of herself in bed wearing a seemingly homemade top emblazoned with the words: “Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.”

Cyrus also tagged Gomez in the post and the official Instagram account for SNL.

In April 2020, Gomez appeared on Cyrus’s Instagram show – titled Bright Minded – during which the Disney alum discussed mental health, including Gomez’s bipolar disorder diagnosis.