Netflix star Millie Bobby Brown says she still ‘refuses’ to pay for her account

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown, one of the biggest stars in the history of Netflix, has revealed she refuses to pay for the streaming service as she still uses her parent’s account.

Brown, 21, shot to fame after playing Eleven in the hit science-fiction series Stranger Things. She has also starred in the movies Enola Holmes, Damsel and The Electric State, all of which were produced by Netflix.

Despite this, Brown, who reportedly earned $10m for starring in Enola Holmes 2, is still using her parent’s account as she is part of their family deal.

Speaking to Jimmy Hill on the Capital Evening Show on Monday (17 March), Brown was told that One Day and Bridget Jones star Leo Woodall also doesn’t have his own Netflix account.

Hill asked: “You’ve done so many great Netflix projects over the years: Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and now The Electric State, of course, which we are talking about. But my question to you is, Millie, do you get a free Netflix account as part of this, or do you have to pay? Because I was chatting to Leo Woodall the other week – do you know the actor Leo Woodall? He said he’s still using his mum’s account.”

Brown replied: “Yeah, do you know what? I’m like that too. I’m still using my parent’s account.”

open image in gallery She's electric: Millie Bobby Brown and the CGI robot Cosmo (Alan Tudyk) in 'The Electric State' ( Netflix )

The British actor went on to explain: “I’m still using my parent’s account. I kind of refuse to pay for the subscription, because my parents pay and I’m still a child in my eyes, and in their eyes. So yeah, I’m part of the family deal.”

Brown also addressed rumours that she is being lined up to play Britney Spears in a forthcoming biopic about the pop star.

Remaining coy on the subject, Brown said: “I respect that, I love that. I know I think that everything is in the talks, but for me personally I, you know… If it’s done basically with or without me, I’m so, so, so excited for it, and I think it’s going to be a brilliant story with a brilliant core, which is, you know, Britney.”

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown’s recent image transformation has been likened to Britney Spears ( Instagram /Millie Bobby Brown/Getty )

Meanwhile, Brown’s new £248m film The Electric State continues to be hit with bad news after being panned by critics.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The film has achieved a paltry rating of 23 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 22 critic reviews.

However disappointing this sounds, it is still a marginal improvement, after the film previously debuted with a rating of 10 per cent.

The number will fluctuate in the coming days as more reviews are submitted, but as it stands The Electric State will almost certainly rank among the lowest-rated films by directing duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.