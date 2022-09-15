Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has said that watching the show’s fans pit the young female actors against each other is “f***ing ironic”.

The Australian actor stars in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel as the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the daughter and heir of King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

In a new interview, Alcock was asked about the friendship at the heart of the series between Rhaenyra and her childhood companion Alicent Hightower, played by Emily Carey.

Alcock told Nylon that the relationship and “unconditional love” between the characters had been written in the script, and that she and Carey had instinctively “understood very quickly” its importance.

“Especially in the first couple of episodes – so that when the demise of that friendship inevitably happens, the audience cares,” she explained.

“Because I think the irony that I’ve kind of found over the show coming out, is that House of the Dragon highlights yes, the patriarchy, yes, misogyny, but also the internalised misogyny that these two women are forced to face. They’re forced to be put at odds with one another by the choices by men.”

Alcock continued: “But what I found quite hilarious is that the fan base is also putting the actors, the young Alicent and the young Rhaenyra, at odds with each other and choosing who’s better, also by decision of mostly men. So I think that it’s really just f***ing ironic.”

Carey and Alcock in ‘House of the Dragon' (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

Asked if it felt like she was watching it play out in real time, Alcock simply responded: “Exactly.”

While Alcock and Carey are currently starring as Rhaenyra and Alicent, they will soon be replaced by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke in episode six of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon airs Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW.