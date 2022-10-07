Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mindy Kaling has commented on the online backlash surrounding the depiction of the Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley in an upcoming animated series.

The character, who has traditionally appeared as white in the original comics and film adaptations, is South Asian in the new spin-off.

The Office star will voice the famously bespectacled character on Velma, as well as executive produce the show for HBO Max.

At New York’s Comic-Con on Thursday (6 October), Kaling said that she’s “always constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media”, according to a report from Insider.

“I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred,” she continued. “So, I was a little bit surprised and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this sceptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her.”

Kaling remembers doing the same as a kid. “Growing up, I've always identified with Velma,” she said of the industrious character considered the “brains” of the Scooby gang. “She was so cute, but not like traditionally hot – super smart, super thick glasses, questionable haircut. I just love the series and I feel so honoured to do the voice.”

Mindy Kaling voices Velma in the upcoming HBO Max series (HBO Max)

The adult animated series, which tells Velma’s origin story, will also star Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred.

The series is expected to premiere in 2023.