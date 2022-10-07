Mindy Kaling ‘surprised’ by backlash against Scooby-Doo’s Velma being depicted as South Asian
Kaling will voice the character in new animated series
Mindy Kaling has commented on the online backlash surrounding the depiction of the Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley in an upcoming animated series.
The character, who has traditionally appeared as white in the original comics and film adaptations, is South Asian in the new spin-off.
The Office star will voice the famously bespectacled character on Velma, as well as executive produce the show for HBO Max.
At New York’s Comic-Con on Thursday (6 October), Kaling said that she’s “always constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media”, according to a report from Insider.
“I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred,” she continued. “So, I was a little bit surprised and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this sceptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her.”
Kaling remembers doing the same as a kid. “Growing up, I've always identified with Velma,” she said of the industrious character considered the “brains” of the Scooby gang. “She was so cute, but not like traditionally hot – super smart, super thick glasses, questionable haircut. I just love the series and I feel so honoured to do the voice.”
The adult animated series, which tells Velma’s origin story, will also star Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred.
The series is expected to premiere in 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies